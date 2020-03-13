Lyon president wants to void Ligue 1 season

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed on Friday all matches in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 had been suspended until further notice in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

It had been agreed earlier in the week that the matches would take place behind closed doors until 15 April, but the decision was changed after advice from the French government.

All 55 UEFA members are set to meet via video conference next week to discuss how to proceed, with all major European competitions now on hold, including the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

Aulas has now called on the LFP to end the domestic season now, meaning Paris Saint-Germain, which is 12 points clear at the top of the table, would miss out on the title.

Aulas wants European places to be awarded based on the current standings, although Lyon, which is in seventh place, would miss out.

"The most logical thing would be to say we cancel everything and we start again on the situation at the start of the season, a white season," Aulas said in an interview with newspaper Le Monde.

"In any case, you have to look at what the regulations say. It is the only possible decision in this context.

"After the intervention of the president, I, as president of the Ligue 1 clubs, immediately asked the president of the FFF and the president of the LFP to make this decision.

"This was what was done democratically by bringing the office together."

Lyon had been due to face Juventus in the second leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday (AEDT).

According to reports, UEFA is considering postponing UEFA Euro 2020 until 2021 in order to provide time for member nations to complete their domestic leagues, although it remains unclear when football will be able to resume across the continent.