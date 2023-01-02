Lovren returns to Lyon for second spell

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Croatia defender, who was part of the side that finished third at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is back at his former club for a second spell, 10 years after leaving the Ligue 1 side for Southampton.

Lovren, who played six of his country's seven matches in Qatar, brings a wealth of experience to Lyon's back line, having also helped the Vatreni reach the FIFA World Cup final in Russia in 2018.

The 33-year-old previously made 102 appearances for Les Gones between 2010 and 2013, winning the Coupe de France in 2012.

He then spent seven years in England at Southampton and Liverpool, where he won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League titles, before winning back-to-back domestic crowns with Zenit in Russia.

"I am very happy to return to Olympique Lyonnais," he said. "It was the club that opened the doors of international football to me, I will never forget it.

"I have many memories here, many links too, especially with President Jean Michel Aulas who has always supported me.

"I left Lyon in 2013 with regrets because I felt I had not shown everything. I want to prove to everyone what a player I really am."

Lovren could make his second Lyon debut when it welcomes Metz to Groupama Stadium on 8 January (AEDT).