Lovren compares 'complete' Lukeba to Gvardiol

Ex-Liverpool man Lovren returned to Lyon in January after almost 10 years away and has already been impressed by some of his new colleagues.

Lukeba, who only turned 20 in December, was promoted to Lyon's first team in 2021 and has formed a strong partnership with Lovren so far in 2023, starting the last four Ligue 1 games together.

Lovren said: "It's good, we communicate well. He understands what I ask of him.

"Frankly, he's a very, very, very good player with the qualities to one day be one of the best defenders."

France Under-21 international Lukeba has made 56 appearances in all competitions for Lyon, including 23 in the league so far this season.

And Lovren, who has played alongside the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Samuel Umtiti and, at international level, Gvardiol, sees similarities with a former defensive partner.

"I can compare him with Gvardiol," Lovren said. "He has everything.

"He is very, very young, and he still needs to work a lot. I am there for him, to give him advice.

"He is a player that I really get a lot from playing with. He understands quickly."

RB Leipzig centre-back Gvardiol has been considered one of the most exciting young defenders around in recent years, attracting interest from many of Europe's biggest clubs.

Most strongly, the Croatia international has been repeatedly linked with a move to Chelsea following their big-money takeover by US businessman Todd Boehly.