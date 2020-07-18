Lille stars Sanches, Ikone and Bamba have COVID-19

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The trio tested positive for COVID-19 and was absent from Lille's 2-1 friendly victory over Mouscron on Sunday (AEST).

Galtier said the players were infected during a recent eight-day rest period.

"Renato is in Portugal. He must undergo two negative tests to be allowed to travel," Galtier said.

"As for the two Jonathans, they are in France and will soon be back with the team, probably this Monday.

"After the first phase of training there were eight days of rest, and during those eight days the players contracted the virus.

"The players are fine, but we are waiting to see the results of the next tests."