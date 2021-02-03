Lille outclasses Bordeaux to stay top

Yusuf Yazici, Timothy Weah and Jonathan David scored second-half goals as Lille put the pressure back on chasing duo Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, who play Dijon and Nimes respectively later.

Turkey international Yazici slammed a pass from Jonathan Bamba into the roof of the net on 54 minutes as Lille eventually broke down Bordeaux.

Weah then applied the finishing touch from a Luiz Araujo lay-off as the Brazilian ran free of the Bordeaux defence following a blistering counter-attack just past the hour.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a superb reflex save to turn away Hwang Ui-jo's header, and the visitor added a late third through Canadian substitute David.

Fifth-placed Rennes conceded an 83rd-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to resurgent Lorient, which climbed out of the bottom three having defeated PSG at the weekend.

Metz extended its unbeaten run to six matches following a 1-1 draw with Montpellier, while Brest drew 2-2 at Strasbourg and the game between Reims and Angers finished goalless.