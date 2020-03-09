Ligue 1 matches limited to 1,000 fans

Minister for sport Roxana Maracineanu confirmed the decision after chairing a meeting on Tuesday to discuss plans to combat the outbreak.

Faisant suite à un arrêté de la préfecture du Bas-Rhin concernant la propagation du coronavirus, la rencontre #RCSAPSG est reportée à une date ultérieure 🚨



Communiqué de la LFP ➡ https://t.co/9efYWDBN5H pic.twitter.com/5QnWcP2LCe — Ligue de Football Professionnel (@LFPfr) March 6, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's game against Strasbourg on Saturday was postponed due to the virus, while their Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors following guidance from police.

PSG's Ligue 1 matches against Nice and Marseille, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue final with Lyon on 5 April, will all be affected.