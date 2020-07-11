Kimpembe signs new four-year PSG contract

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

The defender has extended the length of his previous deal by an additional 12 months, the Ligue 1 champion confirmed on Sunday (AEST).

Kimpembe signed a five-year deal in August 2018 and has remained a key part of the PSG defence under Thomas Tuchel, who took charge in the same year.

A product of PSG's youth system, Kimpembe has played 136 competitive games for the club, scoring once.

A FIFA World Cup winner with France two years ago, the 24-year-old has claimed 13 trophies with the senior PSG side.

"The club wishes Presnel continued success in his career in the Paris Saint-Germain colours," a club statement read.

PSG is due to face Le Havre in a friendly match on Monday (AEST), its first outing since it beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on 12 March (AEST).

Its next competitive game is the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne on 25 July (AEST).