Jardim keeping calm amid Monaco sack talk

Jardim is in his second spell in charge of Monaco, having previously guided the side to the league title and a Champions League semi-final in 2016-2017.

His first stint came to an end in October 2018, when he was sacked with Monaco languishing in the lower reaches of Ligue 1.

However, Jardim was back at the club in January, replacing his successor Thierry Henry, who had failed to improve results.

Monaco sits ninth in Ligue 1 after 17 games in 2019-2020, having won seven matches and suffered six defeats, leading to reports that Jardim is in line to lose his position.

Yet the 45-year-old claims he is not feeling the pressure and does not need the public support of Monaco's board or the media.

"It's an issue that concerns all coaches. All coaches are in danger. I'm not the one who should be taking stock," Jardim told a news conference ahead of Monaco's meeting with Lille on Saturday.

"It's my job and my staff's job to work every week to achieve our goals. I'm calm all year round.

"I didn't come here with a bottle of champagne when we qualified for the Champions League semi-finals or when we'd just won the trophy. We stayed on the podium four years in a row.

"Today, I'm not coming here with my head down either. It's my work and my personality. I've been in the job for 20 years now. I don't need to have a pat on the back by the board every week telling me that they love what I am doing.

"The board asked me to come back. I serve the club. We're in the process of building a new team. It is enough for me. I do not need the media or the board to give me a pat on the back."

Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, meanwhile, says it is the players who must improve, not Jardim.

"It's a shame! The fan shouldn’t ask for Jardim's resignation because we are the ones on the pitch. The players are the biggest culprits," Bakayoko said.

"The coach did amazing things for the club and proved himself already and we didn't return the favour on the pitch. It's a shame but I can understand the fans as we did offer a very poor performance [in a 3-0 loss to Lille in the Coupe de la Ligue].

"I can understand that the fans are lacking patience. We are all supporting the coach. We are the main culprits; we are not doing enough.

"We can obviously hear everything that is being said about the coach. We're all behind him. The best way to support him is to win games and perform well on the pitch."