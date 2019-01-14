Monaco is struggling in the relegation zone in Ligue 1, but it picked up an impressive point at Stade Velodrome as Youri Tielemans cancelled out Maxime Lopez's opener.

Tielemans lined up in the centre of midfield alongside Fabregas, who joined from Chelsea last week, and Henry is confident the experienced signing will have a positive impact.

"Cesc evolved with the game. Minute after minute, he started to put his hand on the game and take that break," Henry said. "Naldo also does it behind, [Fabregas] does it in the middle, Rony Lopes does it too, this break between the lines, to be able to see where we have to play, see what the team gives you, where to give the ball.

"On some actions, we could have finished better, but it comes step by step. We have to try to make progress, but I think that, especially in terms of mood, this point is good if we win the next games.

"It's good for the mood, especially when we are away. It's good for the mood and the way it went, where once again we had to react and we did it."

Lopes enjoyed playing with Fabregas for the first time and expects the Spain international to become a central figure.

"It's very easy to play with [Fabregas], to play with a player like that," he said. "He has many qualities, he will bring a lot to our team.

"We're here to help him too. It's a delight to play with him."