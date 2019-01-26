Henry expresses 'great sadness' after sacking

Monaco's axing of the former Arsenal striker heralded the return of the man he had replaced, Leonardo Jardim, but his first game in charge — a six-pointer against Dijon — also ended in disaster as Monaco lost 2-0 and was reduced to 10 men.

Henry had wished the side luck ahead of the game, as well as expressinghis thoughts on what was essentially a disastrous tenure.

"It is with great sadness that I part company with A Monaco. Despite the struggles and difficulties that we encountered along my short journey, I have still thoroughly enjoyed my time at this wonderful club," Henry said, according to The Mirror.

"My ambition and philosophy from the day I joined will always be that the club comes first. I strongly believe in this squad of players and that the team with all the recent new signings is now in a better shape to tackle the second part of the season and to go on a winning run and fulfil its potential.

"I would particularly like to thank Vadim Vasilyev and Michael Emenalo who afforded me this opportunity at my boyhood club and of course the fans and staff who have given me such a warm reception during my tenure.

"I sincerely hope that my successor will now take AS Monaco onto greater strengths and I wish them all the success for the future starting with a win in Dijon and then lifting the cup and getting us back into Europe."