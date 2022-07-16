Galtier realistic as Neymar exit rumoured

WATCH Ligue 1 LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Brazil forward has been linked with a move away from the capital club, with apparent interest from a host of Europe's top clubs.

Neymar has been with PSG for five years, since the club made him the world's most expensive player with a fee of close to $300 million.

The former Santos man has won four Ligue 1 titles over his time in the French capital, but his inability to help the club win its first UEFA Champions League, and subsequent negative fan reaction, has led to rumours of discontent.

He was booed by fans in PSG's first home game after the collapse in the Round of 16 UEFA Champions League second leg against Real Madrid, where it let a 2-0 lead slip to crash out 3-2 on aggregate after Karim Benzema's hat-trick at Santiago Bernabeu.

When asked about a possible Neymar departure, Galtier said: "A team is always stronger with great players, and Neymar is one.

"I know where Neymar can be comfortable, whether it's a little higher off the hook or in front of two midfielders.

"I will adapt to the squad I have. We have to reduce it, but I want it to be as good as possible.

"What I want, by having an obviously very strong eleven, is that this eleven is at least as strong with the five possible changes."

Galtier also commented on Kylian Mbappe, who himself looked to be on the move away from Paris until signing a new three-year contract in May.

The former Nice coach added: "We are not going to make him bear all the responsibility, he is a 23-year-old boy who has a certain mastery.

"He knows what people are going to expect from him but there are also other players around.

"Kylian knows what he wants, knows where he wants to go, what he wants to do with his career, so he has that pressure."