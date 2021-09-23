Fuming Metz boss slams Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe must behave differently if he is to be universally adored, according to Metz manager Frederic Antonetti.

Paris Saint-Germain continued its 100 per cent record in Ligue 1 this season as Achraf Hakimi, who had also opened the scoring, netted a stoppage-time winner with the last kick of the game against Metz.

Hakimi's goal came four minutes after Metz captain Dylan Bronn had received a second yellow card for kicking the ball away to waste time, with Antonetti then seeing red for his protestations on the touchline, the furious coach even going as far as gesturing with two fists towards the referee after his dismissal.

As PSG celebrated Hakimi's winner moments later, Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja charged out to confront Mauricio Pochettino's players, seemingly angered by the nature of their celebrations.

Mbappe, who had in the 83rd minute inadvertently gone close to lobbing Oukidja with a return of possession after Metz had kicked the ball out of play for an injury, appeared to be the main target of the goalkeeper's remonstrations, which continued after the final whistle.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Antonetti hit out at the PSG star, who he suggested had grown frustrated after a poor performance.

"Kylian Mbappe had better behave differently if he wants to be loved," Antonetti said. "I love this player, he is very, very strong, but he would benefit from having a more humble behaviour.

"In the game he had been non-existent. It happens when he cannot find space."

The statistics from Wednesday's game would not wholly back up Antonetti's claim over Mbappe's display, however.

Mbappe had a game-leading three attempts, level with Neymar and Hakimi, while the 22-year-old also created four chances, more than any other player.

He had 76 touches and came out on top in 63.6 per cent of his 11 duels, while also winning three fouls, another game high, though only Neymar (34) lost possession more times than the France forward (18).

It was, however, the first time Mbappe had failed to score or assist a goal in a Ligue 1 appearance against Metz, in what was his sixth such match.

The former Monaco prodigy had managed one assist against Metz in October 2016, scored a hat-trick the following February, an assist and a goal in September 2017, a goal in March 2018 and a double in April this year.