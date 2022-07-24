French wonderkid leaves Rennes amid Bayern links

The 17-year-old has only made 10 competitive first-team appearances for Rennes, all as a substitute, but he is so highly rated that Bayern marked him out as a priority target.

That move now looks set to come to fruition after the France Under-18 international said his farewells to the Brittany club.

He said in a statement posted on Instagram: "I want to write to you this evening to announce my departure from @staderennaisfc.

"It was a huge pride and a real honour to have worn and represented this jersey since I was 12 years old."

He said Rennes had "taught me a lot ... made me grow in all aspects" and said he would "always have great gratitude" to the club.

"I would like to say thank you, on behalf of all the moments spent together, to the staff, the coaches, the players, to all my team-mates and to the Pinault family [owners of the club] who made the rest possible," Tel wrote. "Thank you to the Rouge et Noir supporters, I sincerely wish you the best."

He signed off by adding: "A page turns. Cool head, warm heart in writing to you."

French sports newspaper L'Equipe reported Rennes and Bayern have agreed terms on a deal worth just short of €30million for Tel, who helped France win the European Under-17 Championship last month.

It is expected that Bayern will pay an initial €20million, with the rest of the fee being performance-related.

Bayern has sold star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in this transfer window, but the Bundesliga champions acquired Sadio Mane from Liverpool and also have the likes of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Zirkzee as out-and-out striker options.

It has expressed an interest in England captain Harry Kane, and its number nine shirt remains vacant ahead of a Bundesliga season that begins for Bayern with a trip to reigning Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt on 6 August.