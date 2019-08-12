Emenalo leaves post as Monaco sporting director

The Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday (AEST) that the 54-year-old is stepping down by mutual consent.

"AS Monaco thanks Michael Emenalo for his commitment and wishes him all the best for future projects," the club said.

Emenalo took on the role in November 2017 after quitting a similar position with Chelsea.

Monaco have endured a difficult spell since winning the Ligue 1 title and reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2016-17.

They only avoided relegation to France's second tier on the final day of last season and started 2019-20 last Friday with a 3-0 home defeat to Lyon.

The club have confirmed a reorganising of the sporting sector around a new technical director.

Former Barcelona doctor Lluis Til-Perez has been appointed chief medical officer, while Olga Dementeva will oversee the club's medical department as a whole, "among other things".

Deputy CEO Oleg Petrov will remain in charge of recruitment.