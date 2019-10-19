Dijon draw leaves Lyon on 42-year low in Ligue 1

Les Gones have drawn four and lost four of their past eight league games, marking the first time in 42 years they have gone such a stretch without a win in the same season.

Lyon managed 24 shots to Dijon's six on Sunday (AEDT) but could not find a breakthrough, meaning it is just a point above the bottom three after 10 matches this term.

Since a 6-0 thrashing of Angers on 17 August (AEDT), its only victory in any competition was the surprise 2-0 away defeat of RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on 3 October (AEDT).

A 1-0 loss to rival Saint-Etienne led to the departure of head coach Sylvinho, with Rudi Garcia named as his replacement during the past week.

Garcia's past opening league matches in charge of a Ligue 1 team in have ended in 0-0 draws. His Lille side was held at home by Nancy in August 2008, and Marseille drew with Paris Saint-Germain in October 2016.

Lyon heads to Benfica for a UEFA Champions League clash on Thursday (AEDT) before it hosts bottom-of-the-table Metz next weekend in what will be an early-season six-pointer.