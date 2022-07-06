Club legend Mandanda leaves Marseille for Rennes

Mandanda, who has 34 caps for France and served as understudy to Hugo Lloris during Les Blues' 2018 World Cup win, extended his contract at the Stade Velodrome in August 2020 to run until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

𝘼𝙪 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 🤝



After 6️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ games defending the Olympic colors, Steve leaves for a new challenge.



Good luck with the rest of your career @SteveMandanda pic.twitter.com/ID8UtjaH6T — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) July 6, 2022

But Marseille announced on Thursday (AEST) that he would depart earlier than anticipated, with the veteran goalkeeper joining Rennes.

[PROS]



💬 @SteveMandanda : "𝗝𝗼𝘂𝗲𝗿, 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 𝗱𝘂 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗿 𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿." 🔥



Les premiers mots de notre recrue sous ses nouvelles couleurs👇 pic.twitter.com/Fu0eN45a80 — Stade Rennais F.C. (@staderennais) July 6, 2022

"Olympique de Marseille and Steve Mandanda have decided to separate by mutual agreement," read a statement on the club's website.

"OM would like to sincerely thank Steve for everything he has brought to the club since 2007. With 613 games in the Olympian jersey, he has unquestionably become an Olympian legend.

"The club wishes him the best for the future."

Mandanda's mammoth appearances tally is the highest in Marseille's history, and every one of them came as a starter after he joined the side – initially on loan – from Le Havre in 2007.

But the 37-year-old made just nine appearances, keeping five clean sheets, as Marseille finished as Ligue 1 runner-up last season, having lost his number one spot to former Real Betis and Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

While he spent 15 years on Marseille's books, Mandanda did spend one season in the Premier League with Crystal Palace in 2016-2017 before returning to Stade Veledrome as a free agent.