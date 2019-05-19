Cavani insists he wants to stay at PSG

It has been a difficult end to the campaign for PSG, but Thomas Tuchel's side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Dijon in its final home match of the season.

Cavani scored the second goal four minutes in, after Angel Di Maria had put the Ligue 1 champion ahead, taking his goal tally for the season to 23 in all competitions.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and had been linked with a move away from the club, with former club Napoli cited as a potential destination, although those rumours were shot down by his agent.

Cavani has now stated his intention to remain in Paris for at least the duration of his current deal.

"It's beautiful [being Ligue 1 champions], these are things you keep in memory," Cavani said.

"The fans give us love. It's beautiful, I thank them. The future? The first thing is to respect my contract.

"I like this club, this city, I'm happy with my family. Football does not only depend on me, but I would like to stay and finish my contract.

"A return to Naples? No, I do not say anything. Of course I will be here next year."

Cavani is PSG's all-time record goalscorer, having joined from Napoli in 2013, winning five Ligue 1 titles, five Coupes de la Ligue and four Coupes de France since then.