Cash-strapped Bordeaux demoted to third tier

The club finished bottom of Ligue 1 this season and was preparing for a campaign in Ligue 2 for the first time since the early 1990s.

But on Wednesday it was sanctioned by the National Directorate of Control and Management (DNCG), which ordered a further demotion to the National 1 division following an examination of Bordeaux's finances.

Bordeaux, Ligue 1 champion in 2009, confirmed it is appealing the ruling, which will reportedly provide it with an extra two weeks to get its finances in order, and it could yet raise additional funds.

Aurelien Tchouameni's €100million move from Monaco to Real Madrid is apparently set to bring in roughly €11m, while Bordeaux stands to gain a substantial figure if Sevilla sell Jules Kounde, who has been heavily linked with Chelsea.

Bordeaux is said to have debts close to €40m, but a statement on its website suggested confidence in getting the decision overturned.

"Heard on June 14 by the DNCG, the club presented the guarantee of the re-engagement of the majority shareholder in the amount of €10m, an agreement with the holders of the club's debt as well as offers to sell a few players, whose cumulative amount exceeds the objectives set by the [Professional Clubs Control] Commission," their statement read.

If Bordeaux is successful in overturning the demotion to National 1, it will play the 2022-2023 campaign in Ligue 2.