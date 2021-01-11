Camavinga welcomes Real Madrid interest

Camavinga has been tipped to make the move from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes to Madrid, which is a long-time admirer of the France sensation.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Manchester United have also been linked to the boom 18 year-old midfielder.

"Of course it is nice when a big club is interested in you," Camavinga said "[But] me, I keep a cool head.

"I am at Stade Rennais. We will wait until the end of the season.

"We will meet around the table and we will weigh the pros and cons [then]."

Camavinga made his debut for boyhood club Rennes in 2019 and he has quickly emerged as one of football's most sought-after talents.

The Frenchman has one goal and an assist in 17 league appearances this season for fifth-placed Rennes, which is seven points adrift of Ligue 1 leader Lyon after the 2-2 draw between the clubs.