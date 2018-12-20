Areola signs new PSG deal until 2023 December 20, 2018 14:08 Paris Saint-Germain handed France international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola a new four-and-a-half year deal. Getty Images Alphonse Areola has signed a new Paris Saint-Germain contract running to 2023, the Ligue 1 leader announced. 🙌❤️💙 Depuis le premier jour ... @AreolaOfficiel 🔝 #Areola2023 pic.twitter.com/JhppBx5fFi — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 20, 2018 News PSG Football Ligue 1 Alfonse Areola Previous PSG fans take aim at departing Rabiot Read Next Kylian Mbappe - The Record Breaker Read