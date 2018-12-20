LaLiga
Ligue 1

Areola signs new PSG deal until 2023

Paris Saint-Germain handed France international goalkeeper Alphonse Areola a new four-and-a-half year deal.

Getty Images

Alphonse Areola has signed a new Paris Saint-Germain contract running to 2023, the Ligue 1 leader announced.

 

News PSG Football Ligue 1 Alfonse Areola
Previous PSG fans take aim at departing Rabiot
Read
PSG fans take aim at departing Rabiot
Next Kylian Mbappe - The Record Breaker
Read
Kylian Mbappe - The Record Breaker

Latest Stories