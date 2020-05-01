Amiens may launch Ligue 1 relegation appeal

Amiens declared it reserves the right to appeal against the decision to bring the Ligue 1 season to a premature end and relegate it to Ligue 2.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) announced the final standings had been decided on a points-per-game basis after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said the 2019-2020 campaign could not restart due to all sporting events being banned until September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Amiens was consequently demoted to the second tier along with Toulouse, while Paris Saint-Germain was crowned as champion.

Lorient was awarded the Ligue 2 title and, along with Lens, promotion to the top flight for the 2020-2021 season, which it is hoped can get under way behind closed doors on August 22/23.

Amiens president Bernard Joannin called the decision an "injustice" and accused the LFP of "a lack of humanity".

However, Joannin said no action would be taken until minutes from the LFP's board of directors meeting is released and a general assembly is held to decide the format for Ligue 2 and the number of relegations and promotions between it and the third tier.

A statement published by Amiens on Friday said: "This decision is for our club, all our players, coaches, administrators, volunteers and supporters extremely fraught with consequences.

"Pending the publication of the minutes of board of directors' meeting, Amiens reserve the right to contest this decision, since sporting merit, in this particularly difficult period for all, should on the contrary have led the various decision-making bodies not to pronounce any relegation."

Toulouse president Olivier Sadran reportedly wrote to the LFP prior to Thursday's announcement to state his club may also initiate a legal challenge if they were relegated.

Coupe de France finalists Lyon, who sat seventh in the final standings, stated they could launch an appeal because they stand to miss out on continental football next term.

The only other European league to have brought its season to an early end is the Eredivisie, which opted against relegating any teams or crowning a champion.