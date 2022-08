There were four dismissals in the game between Montpellier and Auxerre, while Nice also had two players given early baths as they fell to defeat at Clermont.

In total, six matches this weekend have had at least one red card awarded, with one game left to play between Lille and PSG on Monday (AEST).

In comparison, there has only been one red card in both the Premier League and Bundesliga so far this weekend.