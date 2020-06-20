Barca was held to a 0-0 draw at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday (AEST), opening the door for Madrid to draw level on points with the Blaugrana if it wins at Real Sociedad on Monday (AEST).

Victory would see Madrid leapfrog Barca at the top courtesy of its superior head-to-head record.

Speaking after its draw, Barca defender Gerard Pique said that it would be "very difficult" for his side to retain the title, expressing his belief that "it's going to be difficult for Madrid to lose points" having seen what has happened in the games since the restart after the coronavirus-enforced hiatus.

Those comments were regarded by some as a reference to seemingly favourable refereeing decisions Madrid has received in its wins over Eibar and Valencia.

But Zidane showed little interest in Pique's remarks at his pre-match media conference on Saturday, saying: "Nothing has changed.

"We have a game tomorrow and we have talked about 11 finals. We will give everything and without thinking about anything else."

Asked about Pique's comments, he replied: "Say one thing or another. What interests me is [Monday's] game.

"I have my opinion, but I will not comment on it because it can happen the other way around. The truth is that what encourages us is [Monday's] game. Nothing else."

"I don't believe they are favouring us," Zidane said when pressed on whether refereeing decisions had been benefiting Los Blancos.

Sociedad is contending for the UEFA Champions League places but has been held by Osasuna and beaten by Deportivo Alaves in its two games since the restart.

"I don't know if they are playing worse, the results have been worse, but they can get you into trouble at any time," Zidane added. "[Monday] is another final."