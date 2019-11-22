Zidane Bale-d up with questions November 22, 2019 22:16 1:01 min Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane was exasperated with the numbers of questions about Gareth Bale ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) trip to Real Sociedad. Watch Real Madrid v Real Sociedad LIVE on beIN SPORTS Interviews Real Madrid Real Sociedad Football laliga Gareth Bale Zinedine Zidane -Latest Videos 3:52 min Reus 'ashamed' as BVB escapes six-goal thriller 4:34 min Championship: Fulham v Queens Park Rangers 3:52 min Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn 4:34 min Kamara double seals derby win for Fulham 1:01 min Zidane Bale-d up with questions 2:54 min Serbia v Russia Doubles 2:26 min Serbia v Russia Match 1 (Krajinovic v Rublev) 2:47 min Great Britain v Germany Match 1 (Edmund v Kohlsc 2:55 min Serbia v Russia Match 2 (Djokovic v Khachanov) 4:07 min Germany v Chile - Match 2 (Garin v Struff)