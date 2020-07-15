Bale has played just 100 minutes for Madrid in LaLiga since the competition returned from its three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite not spending much time on the pitch, the 30-year-old, who remained at the club after a move to Jiangsu Suning broke down following Zidane's return last year, has continued to make headlines.

During the 2-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves last week he was seen on camera with his face mask over his eyes, before turning and laughing with his team-mates.

He then simulated holding a pair of binoculars in front of his face while he watched Madrid's meeting with Granada on Monday from the stands at Los Carmenes.

Asked if Bale should leave Madrid, Zidane said: "What a question.

"You try to put things between us, but you won't be able to. Every day you ask the same thing. You can do it; you have the right to ask what you want.

"But we're united. Gareth, James [Rodriguez], everyone."

Madrid will be crowned LaLiga champion if it beats Villarreal at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Friday (AEST).