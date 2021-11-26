WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Premier League side, bankrolled after a takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium, is expected to spend heavily during the January transfer window.

Barca winger Dembele is said to be a target, with a reports suggesting the player's agent, Moussa Sissoko, is prepared to listen to offers as he is not happy with the Catalan side's new contract offer.

The France international, a €105 million ($163.7 million) signing from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, has made only two UEFA Champions League appearances this season because of injury problems but is in the squad for Sunday's (AEDT) LaLiga game at Villarreal.

Dembele's time in Spain has been blighted by fitness problems, but he remains a dangerous player when available.

Since his arrival, Dembele has scored 30 goals and made 20 assists in 120 games, a total bettered by only four players, while his average of 1.9 chances created per 90 minutes is second only to Lionel Messi in that time among players to make more than 14 appearances.

Head coach Xavi has made it clear that Dembele is firmly in his plans.

"I had an individual chat with him," Xavi revealed. "I made it clear to him how important he was for not only me this season, but for the future.

"It depends on him. Hopefully, he can renew because he's a player capable of making a difference in the next few years."

Xavi added on rumours suggesting Barca could also cash in on some midfield players: "We need them. They're players who are playing and none of them is for sale at all."

Barca beat Espanyol 1-0 in Xavi's first match in charge before a goalless draw with Benfica in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Its first away game under the former midfielder pits them against a side which has failed to win any of its previous 24 league matches with the Blaugrana.

Xavi has been impressed with his players' application but admits taking their chances is a concern, Barca having posted figures of 1.56 and 1.39 expected goals against Espanyol and Benfica without scoring from open play.

"I'm really happy with the team's reaction. We win a lot of duels, we're pressing well. I think in attack we have to be more daring," he said.

"We have players who are very young on the inside and have to dare more. I went through it at that age. There's a goal – I can see it in training.

"In general I'm quite satisfied with what I see on the pitch. We want to subdue the opposition and I think we're succeeding, but we have to score to win games."