The former Barca midfielder was announced as Ronald Koeman's replacement on Sunday (AEDT) and will be officially presented on Tuesday (AEDT) before taking his first training session a day later.

Xavi arrives with the Blaugrana sat in mid-table in LaLiga and stated that "the training sessions will be demanding and we will compete hard".

After the international break, the legendary Spain midfielder's first game in charge will be the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday 20 November.

Meanwhile, Barcelona announced that Eric Garcia and Nico Gonzalez suffered muscle strains in the 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo.

The duo join Ansu Fati in the treatment room, who was taken off just before half-time in that game with a thigh injury.