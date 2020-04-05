Barcelona star Lionel Messi is the best player of all-time while Ronaldinho belongs among the greats, according to Xavi.

Messi is a record six-time Ballon d'Or winner and is considered among the modern-day greats, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

His former team-mate, Xavi, has no doubt the Argentina international is the greatest player ever.

"Ronaldinho is at the level of the best. Ronaldinho is at the level of the best, perhaps what he lacked was constancy," the Al-Sadd manager told Globo Esporte. "Perhaps he lacked constancy in being at his peak. For me, only Messi is above Ronaldinho because of the constancy of the last few years.

"Messi is the best in history, but Ronaldinho is with the best. The rest follow.

"I DON'T BELIEEEEEEVE IT‼️" How could you? This pass from @10Ronaldinho for #Xavi's winner in this one is the stuff of legend 🔥🔥 We've got #ElClasico content ALL DAY on beIN 1 today ❤️ Enjoy every second on beIN 1, CONNECT, @kayosports, @Foxtel & Fetch!! #RMAFCB | #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/PMbWiiZ1y7 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 4, 2020

"He [Ronaldinho] is with the best – with Ronaldo 'Fenomeno', with Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi, that group."

THAT LEAP 😲🙌🏻 It's a signature for @Cristiano now, and this was just one of the goals he scored on a record run of 11 straight matches that had his name on the scoresheet. See them all here ▶️ https://t.co/wqRASnhMtm | #SerieA | #SportInLockdown | #FootballInLockdown pic.twitter.com/pGqGAU3lnZ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 5, 2020

Messi had scored 24 goals in 31 games this season before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.