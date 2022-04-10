Levante went ahead through Jose Luis Morales' penalty in the 52nd minute and they should have doubled their advantage from the spot four minutes later, yet Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept out Roger Marti's tame strike from 12 yards.

Barcelona moved 2-1 ahead within seven minutes of that miss thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pedri, but Levante pulled level again with seven minutes remaining as Gonzalo Melero slammed home their third penalty of the game.

The Blaugrana sealed a seventh straight LaLiga win in stoppage time, though, when Luuk de Jong met Jordi Alba's cross with a thumping header.

Barca has won more points from losing positions (16) than any other team in LaLiga this season, and Xavi says that resilience is what made the difference again on Monday.

"It is true that we have not played a great game but we have competed and we have had players who have made a difference like Ter Stegen and Luuk, who are great professionals," he said.

"I am satisfied because we are competing well. In the end, it is a matter of winning mentality.

"We have a winning mentality and, for me, the match made me uneasy because the match was difficult. Levante are a team that pushes you high. They are three gold points, vital for us."

Barcelona has won six points thanks to goal from De Jong in LaLiga this season, with Xavi insistent that the Netherlands international is more than a bit-part player at the club.

"Luuk's trick is tremendous," he said. "He wouldn't say that he is a supporting actor. I am happy because he is an example for the people. That's why we have these types of players."

Barca had not conceded a penalty in LaLiga this season before the visit to Estadi Ciutat de Valencia, with the last spot-kick awarded against them coming in April 2021 against Getafe.

This was the first time Barca had conceded three penalties in a LaLiga game since the 2005-2006 season, but Xavi refused to be critical of the officials or his players.

Asked if the penalties were caused by a lack of concentration by his side, he responded: "I do not know. The second hits Eric Garcia's hands and the first with Dani [Alves]… they are situations that I have to see.

"From my position, everything happens quickly. Yes, we have given away three penalties. That’s the reality."

Barca faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of its Europa League quarter-final on Friday (AEST) following last week's 1-1 draw, before hosting Cadiz in LaLiga the following Tuesday.