The depleted Blaugrana led an entertaining clash at Estadio El Sadar twice courtesy of teen duo Nico Gonzalez and Ez Abde's first goals for the Catalan giant.

It was unable to end a painful week on a high note, though, as David Garcia equalised a couple of minutes after Nico's first-half opener, and Chimy Avila salvaged a point for Osasuna when he rifled through a crowded penalty area in the 86th minute.

Barca crashed out of the Champions League with a 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich on Thursday (AEDT) and sits eighth in LaLiga after slipping up in Pamplona.

Xavi was frustrated that his side failed to hang onto all three points but thinks they can lift the gloom.

He said: "The point is insufficient. The taste you have [after conceding a late goal] is bad. We competed well. At 1-2, we had to keep the ball and we did not succeed.

"We have to change the dynamics urgently. We have not been calm and not dominated the ball, they have locked us in. We have suffered.

"We have not been able to have long periods of possession. We get nothing. We have not managed to play in the opponents' half, it is difficult for us to get the second balls and defend in the area.

"There are so many things to improve. They were three very important points."

Barca was five points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid ahead of their derby against Real Madrid later on Sunday and Xavi knows they face a battle to qualify for the Champions League.

He said: "The goal is to continue competing. We want to be among the top four, but it is difficult. The reality is not easy."

Xavi lavished praised on Barca's exciting youngsters after they shined once again.

He said: "Extraordinary Abde, Gavi and Nico. They are supporting the team in difficult moments. The effort is extraordinary. Young people make a difference and that is difficult to digest. It is positive and negative, because they will not always perform excellently because they are young.

"Abde's game is spectacular, and also Nico and Gavi's."