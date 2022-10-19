Busquets was criticised for his performance as Barcelona fell to a 3-1 defeat to Clasico rival Real Madrid on Monday (AEDT), having been replaced by Gavi on the hour mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The future of the 34-year-old, who has won 30 pieces of silverware during his decorated 14-year spell with the club, has been the subject of speculation, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Xavi, however, still views the defensive midfielder as a crucial component in his side, saying: "When you lose, we are all exposed. For me, Busquets is still important.

"There will be games in which he plays less or doesn't play, but he'll still be vital. Busi and the other captains add up.

"We have a healthy dressing room and that makes me feel that things will end up working out. There's a good atmosphere and positivity."

Reports have suggested Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are keen to take Busquets to the United States upon the expiration of his deal, and Xavi says his former team-mate will have the final say on his future.

"His contract ends, it's a reality and we'll see what happens throughout the season, how he feels and how he performs," Xavi said.

"It's a very personal decision of his. I also left Barcelona despite having an offer to renew. Nico [Gonzalez] and [Miralem] Pjanic decided to leave.

"We have options; Frenkie [de Jong], Franck Kessie, or to try a central defender, which would not be the most advisable thing. That's why Busi is so important."

Barcelona is back in league action when it hosts Villarreal on Friday, when it will bid to avenge May's 2-0 loss to the Yellow Submarine, its only defeat to Villarreal in the duo's last 26 league meetings (W19 D6).