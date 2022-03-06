Barca was forced to come from behind to prevail in Monday's (AEDT) contest and stretch its unbeaten run in LaLiga to 11 matches.

Fidel gave Elche a 44th-minute lead at the end of a first half in which Frenkie De Jong saw an effort cleared off the line and another saved by Edgar Badia.

Ferran Torres' first league goal for Barca on the hour mark restored parity, but the Blaugrana needed a contentious Memphis Depay penalty to tilt the game in their favour, referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez pointing to the spot in the 82nd minute after consultation with the VAR, adjudging Antonio Barragan had handled in the area.

Shortly after, Elche were left apoplectic as the ball struck Jordi Alba on the arm in the area, yet the referee was unmoved despite huge appeals for a penalty of their own.

Unused substitute Javier Pastore was sent off for his protestations, while Elche boss Francisco Rodriguez and striker Pere Milla were seen in an animated conversation with Xavi after the final whistle.

Asked what was happening during that exchange, Xavi said: "Nothing, no more. Don't give it more importance. They are situations resulting from tension.

"Better to talk about the match and the situations of the match itself. Maximum respect for Elche and Francisco. And with Pere Milla we even have friends in common."

He said: "I went into the break angry because I think we didn't deserve to lose at that moment.

"Edgar Badia has made a great game. I was upset but I was hoping that if we attacked better, we could win the game. But I think we should have won by more than one goal."

Xavi's assessment is reflected by the statistics. Barca's expected goals (xG) tally of 4.2 was the fourth-highest for a team in a single LaLiga game this season. By contrast, Elche finished with an xG of 0.9.