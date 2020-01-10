Why Bacca cried when he moved to Europe January 10, 2020 05:58 1:17 min Villarreal star Carlos Bacca has had an extensive European club football career, but it wasn't always easy for the Colombia star. WATCH Bacca's Villarreal LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS Interviews Football Colombia laliga Carlos Bacca -Latest Videos 1:17 min Why Bacca cried when he moved to Europe 0:44 min Arteta wants Xhaka to enjoy his football 0:31 min Amor plays down Valverde sacking talk 0:31 min Messi urges Barcelona to cut out 'child mistakes' 1:00 min Inter chief eyes Vidal signing 0:30 min The damning Kane stats for England and Spurs 0:30 min Hamstrung Kane out until April 0:22 min Arteta expects quiet transfer window from Arsenal 0:31 min Bayern rules out Sane singing in January 0:23 min Rabona goal-attempt hero Mbappe praises Neymar