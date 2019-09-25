Brazilian teenager Vinicius was clearly emotional after finding the net for the first time since February, although a deflection helped his effort beat Ruben Martinez in the 36th minute.

Luka Jovic had what would have been a maiden Madrid goal ruled out by VAR (video assistant referee) in the second half, but Rodrygo marked his first appearance since arriving from Santos in the close season by opening his account within two minutes of replacing Vinicius.

The victory should ease the pressure on Zinedine Zidane, but Sunday's (AEST) clash with Atletico Madrid — one point behind Los Blancos in second — will be the real litmus test for the security of his position.

Zidane made eight changes to the team that beat Sevilla 1-0 at the weekend and Sergio Ramos, Casemiro and Toni Kroos were the only players retained.

Madrid took 18 minutes to come to life, with Alvaro Odriozola surging down the right and sending in a low cross that Ruben was fortunate to stop Raul Navas turning into his own net. The rebound fell kindly to Jovic, but the striker blazed over from six yards.

Kroos sent a blistering effort flashing past the post before Vinicius broke the deadlock when his shot from the edge of the box took a touch off Navas and sailed into the top-right corner, the Brazilian almost reduced to tears.

Jovic was unable to punish a defensive lapse from Osasuna within five minutes of the restart and he had a goal correctly disallowed for offside upon review before the hour mark.

Vinicius made way for 18-year-old Brazilian Rodrygo and in the 72nd minute he jinked in from the left, beat Lillo and curled a great finish into the bottom-right corner to consign Osasuna to its first defeat of the season.

Zidane's side meets Atletico in El Derbi on Sunday (AEST) and Osasuna travels to Levante the next day.