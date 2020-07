Antoine Griezmann ended his goal drought with a stunning finish and Lionel Messi tormented Villarreal as Barcelona cruised to a 4-1 LaLiga win.

Barca's grip on the title had slipped with back-to-back draws and bitter rival Real Madrid moved seven points clear at the top with a win at Athletic Bilbao earlier in the day, but the champion responded at Estadio de la Ceramica.