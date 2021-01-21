Valencia v Osasuna January 21, 2021 21:42 1:30 min LaLiga: Valencia v Osasuna WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial Highlights Valencia Football laliga La Liga Osasuna -Latest Videos 0:30 min Paredes hopes Messi can be persuaded to join PSG 0:33 min Rooney hails Pogba as key to United's title push 0:44 min Aguero tests positive for COVID19 0:42 min Ozil move being held up by 'quarantine situation' 3:20 min Ligue 1: Marseille v Lens 3:38 min Udinese denies Atalanta chance to go third 1:33 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Granada 1:31 min LaLiga: Real Betis v Celta Vigo 1:00 min Premier League: Fulham v Manchester United 1:30 min Seething Smith fumes over City goal