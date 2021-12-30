Torres vows to help Barca get back to the top December 30, 2021 03:51 0:52 min Star Barcelona recruit Ferran Torres spoke of his desire to help the struggling Catalan giant return to the peak of Spanish football. WATCH Torres at Barcelona LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | 2-week free trial Interviews Barcelona Football LaLiga Ferran Torres -Latest Videos 0:52 min Torres vows to help Barca get back to the top 0:36 min Guardiola hails 'exceptional' Foden 1:01 min Tuchel frustrated after Chelsea draw 0:51 min Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cup in Sydney 0:59 min Rangnick refuses to pin blame on Maguire, Varane 0:41 min Salah penalty miss costly as Liverpool loses 1:14 min Mbappe sure he won't leave PSG in January 1:11 min Kane on target as Conte makes Spurs history 0:33 min Barcelona confirms deal to sign Ferran Torres 1:16 min Thiem withdraws from Australian Open