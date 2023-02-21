The Spain international struggled in his debut Camp Nou term after signing from Manchester City for an initial €55million (£46.3m) in December 2021.

Torres' profligate showings last season saw him finish with just four goals from 18 LaLiga games, despite accumulating an expected goals tally of 7.03.

That led to some criticism over the forward's return to Spain, having left Valencia for City in 2020, but he has enjoyed somewhat of a resurgence in recent weeks after impressing in Monday's (AEDT) win over Cadiz.

While he continues to battle for a place in Xavi's side, Torres – who has scored just two goals in 19 league outings this term – detailed the initial struggles to settle at Barca.

He said: "I felt that I had fallen into a bottomless pit. I had never collapsed so much. I promised Xavi that I would be me again.

"I put myself in the hands of a psychologist. I usually go once or twice a week. My family also helped me, I have a very healthy environment.

"I have learnt not to be so obsessed with goals. I have learned to be happy, to face things. I have had a bad time, but it has been a great opportunity to get to know myself."

Torres hailed the role of Blaugrana veteran and Spain team-mate Sergio Busquets, as well as Barca president Joan Laporta, as he fought to adapt and improve on his underwhelming form.

"The president is very close with everyone. All of my team-mates have helped me," he added. "Busquets told me that I should be calm. That the reward would end up coming."

The 22-year-old plans to stay and fight to prove his worth at LaLiga leaders Barca, with Xavi's impressive managerial skills at the forefront of his reasoning.

"I want to succeed at Barcelona, ​​I see myself here for many years," he continued. "I'm not to blame for the price they wanted to pay for me.

"I wanted to come because this is Barca and you can't say no.

"Xavi called me several times. He carries Barca in his veins and has won everything."

Torres will look to repay Xavi's faith as Barca head to Old Trafford on Thursday for the second leg of their Europa League play-off clash with Manchester United, with the tie finely poised at 2-2.

"We will have to run like there is no tomorrow. It will be a game of patience and knowing how to suffer," he said.

"The Premier League is a very physical league, but we have a lot of talent and that's also important. We're going with everything and above all with young people ready to take on the world."