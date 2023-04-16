The Blaugrana failed to score in a third consecutive game in all competitions, although they remain well on course for the title with an 11-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid.

Raphinha and Alejandro Balde hit the woodwork in the first half of a frustrating game for Barca at Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Battling Getafe was good value for a hard-earned point in the battle to avoid relegation.

Getafe posed questions of the Barca defence early on and former Camp Nou forward Munir El Haddadi headed just wide, before Sergi Roberto was replaced by Eric Garcia due to a hamstring injury.

The Blaugrana had another let-off when Enes Unal rose to meet a corner but headed over the crossbar from close range as Getafe almost went behind moments later, having been caught out by a long ball down the middle.

Raphinha raced clear after the ball bounced over the top of the Getafe defence and after the winger's effort struck the post Alejandro Balde followed up to hit the same upright.

Barca raised the tempo after the break and Robert Lewandowski was narrowly off target when he met Jordi Alba's whipped cross with a glancing header.

Raphinha bent a free-kick from long range over the crossbar and, with Getafe doing a good job of containing the leaders, Xavi sent on Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres midway through the second half.

David Soria produced a brilliant save diving to his left to keep out a rasping drive from Raphinha while Gavi fired wide.

Yet Borja Mayoral should have snatched all three points at the other end when he drilled wide late on.