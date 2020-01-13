It was October 2016 at a heaving Estadio de la Ceramica when Kevin Prince Boateng took to the air and volleyed in a spectacular goal 18 passes and 90 yards in the making, for Las Palmas.

The passage of play that led to Boateng's exclamation point was at once patient, brave, clinical and skilful as Las Palmas worked the ball out of their end and into a position for their mercurial forwards to strike.

It was also a glimpse of what Barcelona fans can expect from their new manager Quique Setien, who has been appointed head coach of the Blaugrana this week, after the sensational, if suspected, sacking of Ernesto Valverde.

A self-confessed student of the Cruyff style espoused by generations of Barcelona teams, Setien - whose stints at the helm of Las Palmas and Real Betis were punctuated by moments of attacking brilliance - seems a more natural fit at Barca than the jobless Mauricio Pochettino and the untested, if adored, Xavi, both of whom distanced themselves from the role in the days and hours leading to Valverde's sacking.

Setien has talked the talk, telling The Coaches' Voice last year: "I remember when Johan Cruyff’s Barcelona came along. You played against them, and you spent the whole match running after the ball. I said to myself: “This is what I like. I would like to be in this team, and know why this is happening.”

How can you get a team to have the ball permanently, so that the opponent is running after it for the whole match?

From then on, I started to make sense of what I had felt throughout life, through my career.

I started to really watch football. To analyse it. To understand what I felt, and what I wanted to put into practice when I became a coach."

The proof is in passages of play like the one that led to the Boateng goal. Setien's Las Palmas and Real Betis teams both liked to play out from the back, deploy attacking wing backs high up the pitch, and revolved around a central pivot-style defensive midfielder.

If it sounds familiar, it should. It's exactly the way Barcelona plays. To that end Setien is a big admirer of Sergio Busquets - a player who is a central figure in his style.

While the pieces are in place for a smooth transition, Setien's greatest challenge will mirror that which plagued Valverde in the final weeks of his tenure: how to overcome a slowing squad with a seeming over-reliance on the brilliance of Lionel Messi.

Renowned for adoring the 'beautiful' game, Setien's teams are also dependant on his style being executed perfectly. Once possession moves up the pitch, the wide backs roam forward while the centre backs press high, reducing the margin for error and leaving the side exposed to counter-attacks. While Setien's teams can produce champagne highlight moments, they can also be ripped apart as fatigue and errors leave them exposed.

What Setien said about Lionel Messi:

It remains to be seen whether his renowned tactical rigidity will be the answer for a squad that as grown weary and stale under Valverde, but on the evidence of goals like the one Boateng scored three years ago, there is cause for cautious optimism.