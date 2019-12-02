Argentinian attacking star Lionel Messi claimed the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time on Tuesday (AEDT).
To mark yet another football record tumbing at the gifted feet of the 32 year-old, we picked out some of his best, mind-blowing moments from the 2018-2019 season.
Proof Lionel might just be an alien
When he waves that magic wand...
An unstoppable rocket
Early signs Espanyol was in for a long night
Messi provides confirmation of said long night
Suarez gets an invite to the Messi party
Even his assists are spectacular
Goal number #400
Jordi Alba joins the fun
At any moment the master can destroy you
Commentator Ray Hudson loves calling the little maestro