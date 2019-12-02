Argentinian attacking star Lionel Messi claimed the Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time on Tuesday (AEDT).

To mark yet another football record tumbing at the gifted feet of the 32 year-old, we picked out some of his best, mind-blowing moments from the 2018-2019 season.

Proof Lionel might just be an alien

When he waves that magic wand...

An unstoppable rocket

Early signs Espanyol was in for a long night

Messi provides confirmation of said long night

Suarez gets an invite to the Messi party

Even his assists are spectacular

Goal number #400

Jordi Alba joins the fun

At any moment the master can destroy you

Commentator Ray Hudson loves calling the little maestro