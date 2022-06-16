The best of Marcelo's 15 years at Real Madrid June 16, 2022 04:46 6:27 min Marcelo's remarkable career at Real Madrid has come to an end, and here's a look back at the defender's best moments in LaLiga. WATCH LaLiga LIVE & On-Demand on beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Real Madrid Football Marcelo LaLiga -Latest Videos 7:16 min Vinicius Jr's top 10 goals in LaLiga last season 6:27 min The best of Marcelo's 15 years at Real Madrid 1:38 min Kyrgios reflects on comeback win over Tsitsipas 3:35 min Kyrgios beats Tsitsipas in Halle 0:30 min Alves confirms Barcelona departure 3:13 min Nunez's former coach tips him to emulate Torres 2:57 min Casper dealt Ruud shock with Queen's exit 3:02 min Kyrgios sets up Tsitsipas showdown in Halle 3:13 min Liverpool signs Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez 0:43 min Matic seals Mourinho reunion with Roma transfer