Tears and cheers as Atletico celebrates title May 22, 2021 21:10 2:34 min Players and staff from Atletico Madrid where in high spirits after the club claimed its first LaLiga title since 2014 on the last day of the season. MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial Highlights Atletico Madrid Football laliga -Latest Videos 3:47 min Serie A: Cagliari v Genoa 3:48 min Serie A: Crotone v Fiorentina 4:01 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Parma 1:30 min LaLiga: Huesca v Valencia 1:32 min LaLiga: Elche v Athletic Club 1:32 min LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Real Betis 1:33 min LaLiga: Osasuna v Real Sociedad 3:47 min EFL Championship: Swansea City v Barnsley 6:04 min EFL League One: Sunderland v Lincoln City 3:57 min Bremen relegated for first time in 40 years