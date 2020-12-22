WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Suso gave the Andalusian side the points with a thumping strike in the 81st minute after charging through to collect a Joan Jordan through ball.

The winning strike was the 27-year-old Spain international's first goal of the season.

Sevilla is two points in front of Barcelona, which will again try to get its season back on track when it takes to the field at Real Valladolid.

Valencia is 13th, just one point above the relegation zone after a sixth consecutive league match without a win.