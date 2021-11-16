Alves is back at embattled LaLiga powerhouse Barca for a second spell after his departure from Brazilian giant Sao Paulo.

The 38 year-old Brazilian full-back, who signed a deal until the end of the season but will not be eligible to play until January, left Barca five and a half years ago.

Alves made 247 appearances for Barca after arriving from Sevilla in 2008, winning six LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns among 23 honours.

"There are two shirts I wear that make me feel like a superhero: the Brazil shirt and the Barcelona shirt," Alves told Barca TV.

"So putting that shirt back on will give me an extra strength, an extra adrenaline rush and I hope that I can transmit that to my team-mates."

Alves is Xavi's first signing after the club great was appointed to replace Ronald Koeman prior to the international break.

Debts of more than €1.2billion meant the Blaugrana could not afford to sign Lionel Messi to a new contract or make any significant investment in the playing squad before this season, and results on the pitch have been concerning: they are ninth in LaLiga, having won only four of its first 11 games.

Barca capitulated against Celta Vigo, squandering a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 in dramatic fashion on 6 November.The match at Celta saw Barca surrender a three-goal advantage in a LaLiga game for the first time since January 1998, against Valencia at Camp Nou in a 4-3 defeat.

"Well, [I'm] still in a state of shock, because I've been trying to come back for a long time," Alves said. "I tried to come back twice…I don't know.

"And now, returning to work with people who know who I am, who know all of my characteristics – not only on the pitch, but off it too – is both a pleasure and a privilege. And as I said, I will also try to rescue Barca, a club that we all love very much, one that we all know.

"It is clear that we are in a process [of renewal], but that process must be accelerated, because at the end of the day we are at Barca.

"At Barca there is no margin [for error], there is not much margin to make mistakes. And maybe this is a great opportunity [to help once more]."