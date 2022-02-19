WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Madrid, having been shut out by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, struggled to break down Alaves for long periods at Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it was Asensio who found a remarkable way through, breaking the deadlock in spectacular fashion in the 63rd minute with a curling effort into the top-left corner, and calling on the home fans to show more support as part of his celebration.

A late second from Vinicius Junior ensured earlier missed chances did not haunt Los Blancos, before Karim Benzema's stoppage-time penalty added gloss to a win that means the pressure is on Sevilla to trim the gap at the top back to four points when it visits Espanyol on Monday (AEDT).

Such was Madrid's lack of threat in the first half that a lofted effort from Federico Valverde that landed on top of the net after a throughball from Ferland Mendy represented its best chance of the opening period.

The hosts improved after the interval, Fernando Pacheco forced to make a fine save to deny Vinicius after he was played in by Valverde, with Benzema's goal-bound follow-up cleared by a defender on the line.

Asensio, though, ensured there was nothing Alaves could do to prevent him from opening the scoring in style with a career-best seventh LaLiga goal this season.

Benzema trickled an effort against the post as Madrid sought to put the game to bed, but he atoned for that miss as his wonderful build-up play with Asensio allowed the France star to tee up Vinicius for a simple finish to make the points safe.

Reward for another instrumental showing from Benzema came when he calmly converted from 12 yards after Florian Lejeune had fouled Rodrygo in the area.