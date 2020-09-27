WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The Uruguay forward, who joined from Barcelona in a €6 million ($9.7 million) deal last week, had already provided an assist for Marcos Llorente and won a penalty that was overturned by the time he powered in a header for his first Atleti goal.

Jorge Molina's consolation brought only brief joy for Granada as Suarez, who only entered the fray in the 70th minute, rounded off a sensational cameo in second-half stoppage-time.

The result was already beyond doubt before Suarez's introduction with Diego Costa heading Atleti in front and, after Saul Niguez missed a first-half penalty, Angel Correa and Joao Felix were also on target prior to the late glut of goals.

Suarez's performance off the bench completed the perfect start to the season for him and for Atletico, which might start to believe the scoring problems of last term could be behind it.

It was not only Suarez's contribution that would have pleased coach Diego Simeone but the displays of his other forwards as well, with Costa and Felix perhaps invigorated by the Uruguayan's arrival.

Felix was particularly excellent and if the 20-year-old can find some consistency this season after a stop-start opening year, Atletico could well challenge for the title.

It might have been two up in the first quarter of an hour as Costa did well to head in Correa's cross before Felix won a penalty, his dancing run into the box drawing a foul from Domingos Duarte.

But Saul Niguez's shot was brilliantly saved by Rui Silva, with Felix booting the ball into the stand in frustration, suggesting he might have been keen to take it.

Atletico's dominance briefly subsided and Granada might have gone in level at half-time, their best chance falling to Victor Diaz, who was denied at close range by Jan Oblak.

Instead, the visitors ell away in the second half as the excellent Felix set up one and then scored another. First, he picked out Correa at the back post with a curling pass and then finished himself, coming inside after a clever dummy by Costa.

That was Costa's last significant contribution before he departed for Suarez, the Uruguayan coming on in the 70th minute.

He was set up a fourth in the 72nd minute, a cushioned pass on the volley allowing Llorente to find the corner.

Suarez then powered in a header at the back post from Llorente's cross before Granada pulled one back through Jorge Molina. But Suarez was not finished, his shot from outside the area cannoned back off the post, but he reached the rebound first.