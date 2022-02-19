WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Joao Felix fired Atletico into an early lead just three minutes into his landmark outing before Luis Suarez scored a fantastic long-range lob after 60 minutes to make the points safe, with Angel Correa adding a late third, again after coming off the bench.

Diego Simeone's team produced a disciplined defensive performance to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Levante, as the capital club moved three points clear of Villarreal and Barcelona in the race for UEFA Champions League football, albeit having played two games more than the latter.

Simeone's men took the lead almost immediately, Joao Felix volleying into the roof of the net after Sergio Herrera spilled an early corner and Osasuna's calls for a foul by Suarez were waved away after a VAR (video assistant referee) check.

Lucas Torro came close to levelling for the hosts on 37 minutes, heading against the post with Jan Oblak beaten, before Nacho Vidal forced the Atleti shot-stopper into a good save from long range.

Felix's goal was Atletico's only shot of a scrappy first-half, as the visitors looked for an eighth consecutive league win over the side from Pamplona.

With Osasuna pushing for a leveller against a resolute visiting defence, Suarez netted an astonishing second on the hour mark, lobbing Herrera from all of 40 yards as the visitors broke from an Osasuna corner.

Oblak was never seriously tested in the closing stages, which saw Atletico apply gloss to the scoreline in stoppage-time when substitute Correa delicately lifted the ball beyond Herrera after latching on to Koke's throughball.