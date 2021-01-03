Diego Simeone's side dropped to second after Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo, but a fourth consecutive top-flight victory restored a two-point advantage over its city rival. Atleti also has two games in hand.

Marcos Llorente put the visitor ahead after 41 minutes with his latest long-range effort – his five from outside the penalty area since the beginning of 2020 more than any other LaLiga player.

Alaves brushed off Victor Laguardia's 63rd-minute red card to pull level six minutes from time through Felipe's outrageous own goal, but Suarez popped up at the death to snatch a memorable win for Los Rojiblancos.