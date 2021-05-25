Suarez's 21st goal of the season completed Atleti's dramatic comeback win over Real Valladolid on the final day, to win the league ahead of Real Madrid.

The 34 year-old signed a two-year deal in September, but a clause was reportedly included which would allow Suarez to leave this summer, but the former Barcelona star has confirmed he will be staying put for another year.

"Yes, I'm sure (I'll stay)," Suarez said.

"Atletico welcomed me from the minute I arrived. I asked the club if there was room for me on the museum wall to make history at Atletico."

Suarez had been a star at Barca since his arrival from Liverpool in 2014, yet his six-year spell at Camp Nou came to an abrupt end when he was deemed surplus to requirements by the club.

Lionel Messi was unhappy with the decision, which has proved even more bizarre given Barca's troubles, with Suarez ultimately proving decisive in the title race.

Atleti clinched its 11th LaLiga title thanks to his goal on Sunday, which sealed a 2-1 comeback win over Real Valladolid, meaning Real Madrid's late turnaround against Villarreal was irrelevant.